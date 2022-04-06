O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,470,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after acquiring an additional 927,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,241 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 28,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,863. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

