Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $11,548,057.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 897,655 shares of company stock worth $249,126,932 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.83.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $13.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.84. 4,618,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,677. The company has a market capitalization of $291.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.49 and its 200 day moving average is $254.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $295.83.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

