Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $221,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,894,000 after purchasing an additional 456,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,364,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,387. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.02.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

