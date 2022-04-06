Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,030 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

