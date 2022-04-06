Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

NYSE V traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,426,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,955. The stock has a market cap of $419.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

