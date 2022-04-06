Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.45. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 326,640 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 1,978.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,615,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 191.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy, which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.