OctoFi Price Tops $5.43 on Top Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $952,518.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $5.43 or 0.00012308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OctoFi Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

