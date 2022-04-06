ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Reaches $0.0991

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $5,334.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.64 or 0.07309392 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,858.53 or 0.99973585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051223 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

