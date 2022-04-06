Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Buys £4,960 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Jane Tufnell purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,960 ($6,504.92).

Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 160.65. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 128.50 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of £157.37 million and a PE ratio of 3.18.

