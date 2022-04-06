Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.05

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.05 and traded as high as $7.16. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 277,554 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $102.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter worth $230,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

