Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $216.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKTA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.22.

OKTA opened at $156.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $287.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

