Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.22.

Shares of OKTA opened at $156.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day moving average of $210.04. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Okta by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $240,716,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

