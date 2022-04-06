Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.45. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 468 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

