Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OSBC. DA Davidson raised Old Second Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $627.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $15.48.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

