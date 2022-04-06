Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 156,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 64,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMEG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 280,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 102,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 194,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

