Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. 3,420,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

