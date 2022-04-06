Omni Market Cap Achieves $2.27 Million (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00009185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.00263307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001360 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,333 coins and its circulating supply is 563,017 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

