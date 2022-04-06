Omnitude Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (ECOM)

Omnitude (ECOM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $519,459.54 and $237,062.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

