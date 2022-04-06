OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.98

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.98 and last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 31058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of OMRON by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OMRON in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OMRON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,542,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
