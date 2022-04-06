OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.98

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.98 and last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 31058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.05.

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Analysts forecast that OMRON Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of OMRON by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OMRON in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OMRON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,542,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

