ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.13

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.13 and last traded at $90.01, with a volume of 371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

