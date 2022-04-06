OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.74. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 810.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OpGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OpGen during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OpGen by 46.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

