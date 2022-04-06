Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.20.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

HON opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.04 and a 200-day moving average of $205.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 20,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.