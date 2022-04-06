Oppenheimer Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $182.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

