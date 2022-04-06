Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Orange by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 136.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 84,503 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 140,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 27.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

