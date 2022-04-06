ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down to $101.89

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $101.89, but opened at $98.52. ORIX shares last traded at $99.02, with a volume of 37 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ORIX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.65.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). ORIX had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ORIX by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ORIX by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

