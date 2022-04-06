OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.67.

KIDS stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 0.79. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $20,978,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth about $4,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,848 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

