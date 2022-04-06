Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 37.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

