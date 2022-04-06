Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,541,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average is $149.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.92 and a 52-week high of $169.93.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

