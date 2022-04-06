Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$23.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OR. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.90.

TSE:OR opened at C$16.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$18.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.49.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

