Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Apr 6th, 2022

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:ORGet Rating) has been assigned a C$23.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OR. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.90.

TSE:OR opened at C$16.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$18.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.49.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

