Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading 9.7% Higher

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.85. 31,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,233,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%.

In related news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ouster by 165.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ouster by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Ouster by 22.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Ouster by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

