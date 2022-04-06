Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after buying an additional 109,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,171,000 after buying an additional 40,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

