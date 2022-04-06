Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Paul Stockdale Acquires 30,000 Shares

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating) insider Paul Stockdale acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,400 ($7,081.97).

Shares of OBD traded up GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 18.50 ($0.24). 2,284,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,946. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a one year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

