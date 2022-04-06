P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PTSI. StockNews.com started coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a market cap of $607.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 95.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

