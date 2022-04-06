P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $42.50 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. 3,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 58,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 338,402 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after acquiring an additional 372,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

