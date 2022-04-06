PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.13.

Shares of PD stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 16,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,135. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,420 shares of company stock worth $9,681,103 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 66,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

