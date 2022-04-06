Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) Receives $25.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

FNA stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.