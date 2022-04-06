Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.35

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 141636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 3.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.80%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

