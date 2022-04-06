Paramount Resources TEC (TSE:TET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Paramount Resources TEC Ltd (TSE:TET – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.32. Paramount Resources TEC shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 484,520 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.20.

Paramount Resources TEC Ltd, formerly Trilogy Energy Corp, is a Canada-based petroleum and natural gas-focused energy company. The Company acquires, develops, produces and sells natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s oil and gas properties are located in the Kaybob area and Grande Prairie area of Alberta.

