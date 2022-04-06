Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

