Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.22. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 1,140 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Rating ) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,418 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 10.07% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

