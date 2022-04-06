Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.22. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 1,140 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.64.
Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter.
About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.