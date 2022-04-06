Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.724-$3.739 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.54 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

PAYX stock opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $92.74 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.27.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

