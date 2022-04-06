PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Gap Up to $14.16

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $14.66. PBF Logistics shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 14,476 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $914.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 233,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 174,503 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 80,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 437.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.