Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 4,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 907,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.44) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Societe Generale upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.50.

Get Pearson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 573,682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,278,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 273,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 294,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.