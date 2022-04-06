Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $960,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

