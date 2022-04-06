Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF – Get Rating) (NYSE:PGH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Pengrowth Energy shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 434,751 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of C$33.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,854.44.
Pengrowth Energy Company Profile (TSE:PGF)
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.