PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.24 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $234.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

