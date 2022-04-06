Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $91.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

