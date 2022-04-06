Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,399,000 after buying an additional 1,547,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after buying an additional 1,704,455 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.