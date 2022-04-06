Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Zevia PBC worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,667,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZVIA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

ZVIA stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.