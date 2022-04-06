Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 773,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of CatchMark Timber Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 161,572 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTT opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.21. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

